//Fatal three vehicle accident in Valdosta

Release:

Deceased: Walker, Anita, Caucasian American, age 49, resident of Quitman.

On June 25, 2021, at approximately 5:05 p.m., Patrol Officers and Traffic Accident Investigators with Valdosta Police Department responded to the 3200 block of North Valdosta Road in reference to an accident involving three vehicles. One of the drivers, later identified as Anita Walker, was pronounced deceased on scene. The investigation is ongoing, so no further information is being release at this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Ms. Walker.” Lt. Scottie Johns