//Wiregrass awarded for best dish at Food and Wine Classic

Release:

Congratulations to Wiregrass Culinary Arts, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, the winners of the 4th Annual Valdosta Food & Wine Classic Best Dish award.

The Food & Wine Classic, held May 6, was sponsored by the Center for the Arts Guild (CAG), and was made possible by generous sponsorships from Oscar and Lisa Aguero, Art and Janice Baker, Dean Brooks, Will and Jane Burgsteiner, Kenny and Susan Crago, Tina and Brad Folsom, Jeneane Grimsley, Phil and Margaret Mittiga, Carreen Shapiro, Mala Vallotton, Allen and Barbara Weise-Lehmann, IPG Architects & Planners, First Federal Savings of Valdosta, Face Lab, Wells Fargo, Carter Design & Consulting, Nail Expressions & Spa, Guardian Bank and Studio 8 Design Architects. Proceeds support various educational programs at the Turner Center.