//Viking football tickets available soon

Share with friends











Release:

Season tickets for the 2021 Viking football season will soon be available. This year there will be six (6) regular season home games and a preseason game/scrimmage for a total seven (7) home contests. The cost for each season ticket package will be $65.

Renewals will be based on the 2019 season ticket holder list. Because of the pandemic, remember we are holding season ticket holders harmless for last year. The seats season ticket holders held in 2019 are the ones that can be renewed for the 2021 season.

Tickets have been ordered and will be placed on sale as soon as they arrive. Production and shipping have been delayed due to the pandemic. We have a production and ship date of May 20 and are hopeful tickets will arrive and be placed on sale on May 25, 2021. There will be approximately four (4) weeks for season ticket holders to renew, with Friday, June 18, 2021 being the last day for renewals.

As with last year season tickets will need to be purchased from the ticket office. Due to postage concerns and losses along with the short window to purchase, renewing by mail will not be an option. The ticket office accepts cash, checks, and credit cards.

Season ticket holders will receive a letter outlining the process to renew. Again the letter will be mailed to the 2019 season ticket holders with the option to renew their tickets of record in 2019 for the 2021 season.

Ticket office hours are below. The system is closed on Fridays in June but will be opened on June 18 – the last day to renew. The Touchdown Club will meet on Monday June 7 and the ticket office will remain open late that day for renewals.

Ticket Office Hours – (Assuming tickets arrive as scheduled)

May 25 – May 28 – 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm

May 31 – Closed Memorial Day

June 1 – June 3 – 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm

June 4 – Closed

June 7 – 12:30 pm – 6:00 pm – Late Day for TD Club Meeting

June 8 – June 10 – 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm

June 11 – Closed

June 14 – June 17 – 9:00 am to 4:30 pm

June 18 – 8:00 am to 5:30 pm – Final Day to Renew

June 21 – 7:00 am to 4:30 pm – Ticket Holders and TD Club Members – Add, Swap, Upgrade

June 22 – 7:00 am to 4:30 pm – General Public

June 23 – June 24 – 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm

June 25 – July 9 – Closed