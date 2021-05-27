//VFD Lieutenant honored with Fire Officer designation

Share with friends











Release:

Valdosta Fire Department Lieutenant Marcus Haynes Receives Professional Designation of Fire Officer

Valdosta Fire Department Lieutenant Marcus Haynes was recognized for receiving the professional designation of “Fire Officer” (FO) at the Valdosta City Council meeting held on Thursday, May 20. Lieutenant Haynes is now one of only 555 FOs worldwide.

The designation program is voluntary and is designed to recognize individuals who demonstrate excellence in seven measured components, including experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, associated membership, community involvement, and technical competence. In addition, all applicants are required to identify a future professional development plan.

“Not only did I want to do this for myself, but I wanted to do it for the Fire Department because I feel if we can improve the core of the organization, then we can provide a better service,” said Lieutenant Haynes.

The program uses a comprehensive peer review model to evaluate candidates seeking the credentials. Achieving this designation signifies Lieutenant Haynes’s commitment to his career in the fire and emergency services.

“It speaks volumes of Lieutenant Haynes and his character to do this on his own and to become the first from Valdosta to be recognized as a Fire Officer through the Center of Public Safety Excellence,” Said Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell.

Lieutenant Haynes was acknowledged along with his wife and children at the council meeting by Mayor Scott James Matheson and Fire Chief Brian Boutwell.