//Structure fire on East Park damages multiple apartments

Release:

Valdosta Fire Department Responds to Structure Fire on East Park Avenue

On Sunday, May 23, 2021, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a two-alarm structure fire at an apartment building at 1635 East Park Avenue. The call came in from dispatch at 3:13 p.m. The first fire unit arrived on the scene within three minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

A total of 26 fire personnel responded to the scene, including five engines, two ladder trucks, one air-light truck, and four chief officers. Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted with on-scene operations. Lowndes County and Remerton Fire Departments’ assisted VFD will other calls during this time.

One firefighter was transported from the scene for a heat-related illness. Firefighters treated two felines at the scene, and one K-9 succumbed to smoke inhalation. The American Red Cross is assisting families and residents displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.