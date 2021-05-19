//MerciGrace Boutique prepares for grand opening in Adel

Share with friends











Sponsored

ADEL, Ga.— MerciGrace Boutique, a charitable clothing shop and event location, has announced its grand opening in Adel, Georgia! MerciGrace Boutique has existed online since 2019. However, they’ll open their brand new location, at 111 S Burwell Avenue, on Saturday, May 22. MerciGrace Botique’s grand opening will last from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM, featuring giveaways, discounts, refreshments, and a live radio broadcast with 95.7 The Mix. For more information, visit https://mercigraceboutique.com/.

About MerciGrace Boutique

MerciGrace deals in a variety of clothing and accessories including casual wear, athletic wear, and even pageant wear. MerciGrace invites residents to book their location for popup events such as sorority or bridal parties, art events, or social gatherings. They also offer military and some student discounts are available with valid identification.

Merci Grace donates a portion of its earnings to non-profits in fields such as foster care, breast cancer awareness, trafficking victim awareness, and more. They also support vendors who support non-profits as well like Tele-ties, Bracha, and Treasured Jewels.