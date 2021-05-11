//Man arrested in TN after Remerton shooting

Share with friends











Remerton, GA (May 10, 2021) – On Thursday, May 6, 2021, Quinton Wright, 26, was arrested in Murfreesboro, TN by the U.S. Marshals Service. Wright is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer. The GBI was requested on April 20, 2021, by the Remerton Police Department to assist with an aggravated assault investigation that occurred in the parking lot of Mulligan’s Sports Pub at 1919 Baytree Place, Remerton, Lowndes County, GA.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Quinton Wright allegedly shot a male and female while he was located in a vehicle in the parking lot. Both victims were taken to an area hospital where they were treated and released. The Valdosta Police Department assisted the GBI in identifying Wright and warrants were obtained on April 21, 2021. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office assisted by searching for Wright. It was determined that Wright had fled the Lowndes County area, and he was subsequently arrested in Tennessee. Wright is awaiting extradition back to Lowndes County to face his charges.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact the GBI at 229-225-4090. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

