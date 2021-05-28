LivingMay 28, 2021 Lowndes High Valedictorian and Salutatorian announced Share with friends Release: LHS Announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian With great honor, Lowndes High School announces these prestigious honors to two outstanding students: Valedictorian – Teressa Konyo AkuokoSalutatorian – Jil Harnish Patel TAGS: graduategraduationhighlhsLowndessalutatorianschoolseniorvaledictorian Related posts Turner Center’s last call for…Lowndes High School plans to…PCOM South GA Adds One-Year…Valdosta-Lowndes Flags of Freedom display…7 Questions with Mr. Don…UGA and Valdosta partner to…Valdosta traffic stop leads to…Sunset Hill Memorial Day ceremony…VFD Lieutenant honored with Fire…Moody AFB to host change…