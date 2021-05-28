//Lowndes High Valedictorian and Salutatorian announced
LivingMay 28, 2021

Lowndes High Valedictorian and Salutatorian announced

Release:

LHS Announces Valedictorian and Salutatorian

With great honor, Lowndes High School announces these prestigious honors to two outstanding students:

  • Valedictorian – Teressa Konyo Akuoko
  • Salutatorian – Jil Harnish Patel
