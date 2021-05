Share with friends











LOWNDES CO., Ga.— The Lowndes High baseball team has announced their 2021 baseball camp for this summer. The camp will be held on Monday, June 7 through Wednesday, June 9 between 9 AM and 3 PM each day. The camp will cost $100.00 per camper to attend. The camp will feature fundamentals training, water slides, and bouncy houses. For more information, along with registration forms, please visit https://lhs.lowndes.k12.ga.us/.