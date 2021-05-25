//LCS reschedules 2019 football season ticket renewal sales

Share with friends











Release:

Football Season Tickets Update

Letters have been mailed to the 2019 Viking football season ticket holders of record. It contains all the details for the renewal and selling of reserved season football tickets for the 2021 football season. If you have not received your letter please contact the ticket office – 229.316.1887.

Originally we had anticipated renewal sales beginning tomorrow – Tuesday, May 25. However, as of the morning, the carrier has informed us delivery is delayed and is now scheduled for the afternoon of Wednesday May 26 – which will delay the ticket office opening until Thursday May 27 at 12:30 pm.

Thank you for your understanding, support, and patience — and Go Vikings!