//Governor Kemp announces newly appointed in Georgia

Share with friends











Release:

Governor Kemp Names 18 New Appointments

Atlanta, GA – Recently Governor Brian P. Kemp announced 18 new appointments to various boards, commissions, and leadership roles.

State Board of Examiners for Speech Pathology and Audiology

Douglas Mattox is Chairman and Professor in the Department of Otolaryngology- Head Neck Surgery at Emory University’s School of Medicine. He previously served as a Professor and Vice-Chair of Otolaryngology at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Maryland, before becoming the Chairman of the Division of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. He received his bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College, his medical degree from Yale Medical School, and completed his residency in Otolaryngology at Stanford. Mattox has served on the Board of Trustees for the American Otologic Society Research Fund and the Scientific Advisory Committee for the American Tinnitus Society, as well as an examiner for the American Board of Otolaryngology. He is a fellow of the American Triologic Society, where he was awarded the Fowler Award for his basic science research thesis. Mattox has authored and/co-authored over 100 research papers and/or chapters on various topics in otolaryngology, primarily relating to the auditory system, including co-authoring Microsurgery of the Skull Base with Ugo Fish, M.D. He and his wife, Kathrin, reside in Cobb County.

State Board of Registration for Professional Geologists

Pamela Gore is a Professor of Geology at Georgia State University, Perimeter College. She received her Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of Maryland. She earned her Master of Science in Geology, Master of Philosophy in Geology, and Doctor of Philosophy in Geology with distinction in Sedimentation, Stratigraphy, and Paleontology from George Washington University. In 1988, Gore was granted a professional geologist certification. Currently, she serves as the Vice President of the Atlanta Geological Society, and is a member of the Geological Society of America, Georgia Geological Society, National Association of Geoscience Teachers, Georgia Academy of Sciences, Georgia Science Teachers Association, and the Georgia Mineral Society. Gore and her husband, Thomas, have one daughter and reside in Dekalb County.

State Construction Industry Licensing Board – Division of Conditioned Air Contractors

James Martin Ford attended Virginia Tech where he earned his bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering. Upon graduation, Ford moved to Augusta, Georgia where he began his career in the plant engineering and facility management field. In the early years of his professional career, he attended Augusta College, receiving his MBA. Ford began work in the mechanical engineering consulting business in 1989, achieved Professional Engineer registration in 1992, and became a partner in the firm in 1994. He currently serves as President of Pruett Ford and Associates, Inc. Ford and his wife, Cynthia, have two children and reside in Richmond County.

Matthew Holtkamp is the founder and president of Holtkamp Heating & Air, Georgia’s largest American Standard dealer. With 30+ years of industry experience, Holtkamp has built a business offering superior customer service and a team approach. Holtkamp currently serves as the president-elect of the Board of Directors for the Conditioned Air Association of Georgia (CAAG), and previously served as the president of the Metropolitan Atlanta Air Conditioning Contractors Association. He and his wife, Suzanne, have two daughters and are active members in their community.

State Board of Long-term Care Facility Administrators

Norma Jean Morgan has been a healthcare administrator for over thirty-five years. During her career, she has worked in hospital, nursing home, personal care home environments, and in healthcare policy with the Georgia Department of Community Health. She has served as the Deputy for Healthcare Facility Regulation Division within the Georgia Department of Community Health. Morgan is the recipient of the American Health Care Association Gold Award, the Baldridge Excellence in Quality Award for Superior Performance in the Long-term Care and Post-acute Profession. She has two children and resides in Effingham County.

State Construction Industry Licensing Board – Division of Master Plumbers and Journeyman Plumbers

James Cunningham was reappointed.

Samuel Ivey is the Owner and Manager of Plumber Pro Service and Drain in Athens. In 2015 he founded Plumber Pro Service; a fifteen-employee company focused on providing the highest quality of customer service. A native of Athens, Ivey and his wife Allyson have two children and reside in Oconee County.

State Properties Commission

Yi Jeng “Jay” Lin was reappointed.

Chairman of the State Board of Workers’ Compensation

Benjamin Vinson was appointed by former Governor Deal as an Appellate Division Judge and Director of the State Board of Workers’ Compensation in 2017. Prior to joining the board, he was a partner at Dentons US LLP, where he was a member of the public policy and regulation practice. He previously served as chairman of the Governor’s Commission on Brookhaven and the Georgia Immigration Enforcement Review Board. He also formerly served as majority caucus counsel in the Georgia House of Representatives. Vinson earned a bachelor’s degree from Furman University and a law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law. Additionally, he clerked for Judge W. Brevard Hand of the United States District Court and was a member of the editorial board of the Georgia Law Review. Vinson and his wife, Ashley, have two children and reside in Greensboro, Georgia.

State Board of Workers Compensation

Frank R. McKay is the former Chairman and Chief Appellate Court Judge for the Georgia State Board of Workers’ Compensation. He is the current President of the Southern Association of Workers’ Compensation Administrators (SAWCA) and he serves on the Board of Directors for the National Association of Workers’ Compensation Judiciary. He is on the Board of Directors for the International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions (IAIABC) and the Board of Directors of Kids’ Chance of Georgia and he is a Fellow in the College of Workers’ Compensation Lawyers. He is an Advisory Committee member of the Workers’ Compensation Research Institute and serves on Georgia’s Statewide Opioid Task Force. He came to the Board in 2013 from private practice where he was a partner in the Stewart, Melvin, and Frost law firm in Gainesville, Georgia. His practice was concentrated in workers’ compensation, and he tried and presented many cases before the Administrative Law Judges and the Appellate Division of the State Board and appeals to the Superior Courts and the Georgia Court of Appeals. He was a former Special Assistant Attorney General; handling workers’ compensation claims for the State of Georgia. He was on the State Board’s Advisory Council prior to being appointed the Chairman by the Governor of Georgia in 2013 and reappointed in 2017. He obtained his law degree (J.D.) from Walter F. George School of Law, Mercer University, and his undergraduate degree (B.A. Economics) from Clemson University.

McPherson Implementing Local Redevelopment Authority

Leonard Adams is the Founder, President, and CEO of Quest Community Development Organization, Inc. As an entrepreneur and social entrepreneur of over 25 years, Adams has multiple years of experience in developing affordable and supportive housing communities in challenged neighborhoods on Atlanta’s Westside and Knoxville, Tennessee. He received his MBA from Kennesaw State University, a HUD-CHDO (Community Housing Development Organization) certificate from the University of Illinois and completed his undergraduate studies at Knoxville College in Knoxville, TN. Adams is committed to supporting urban community and economic development that serves as a catalyst for change through his work and equitable housing models that serve homeless and low-income individuals, family, disabled veterans and the elderly. Adams further dedicates his time with service as the Vice Chair of the Knoxville College Board of Trustees and an Enterprise Community Leadership Council (ECLC) member. He is a Leadership Atlanta Alumni Class of 2016 and a proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.

Certificate of Need Appeals Panel

David Will is an accomplished trial lawyer and regularly appears in State and Federal courts throughout the State of Georgia and in other states. In addition to his trial work, he has handled over 100 state and federal appellate cases. He obtained his undergraduate degree from Florida State University in 1976 and completed his legal education at Mercer University. After graduating from law school, he served as an Assistant Attorney General for the State of Georgia for nearly nine years and has been in private practice since that time. Will lives in Lilburn and maintains his practice in Lawrenceville. He has served as Chairman of the Gwinnett County Board of Ethics. He and his wife, Susan, have two adult daughters, and are active members of Mountain Park United Methodist Church.

Lake Lanier Islands Development Authority

Lauren Talley was reappointed.

Daniel Dooley is the Founder and Chairman of CENTEGIX, a manufacturer of Crisis Alert Technology. Dooley has over 20 years of experience leading companies in the technology and education industries. Prior to CENTEGIX, he was a Partner and Executive VP of Curriculum Advantage Inc., a curriculum software platform for K-12 education. He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from the University of Georgia in 1986. Dooley lives in Athens, Georgia with his wife of 33 years, Suzanne. They have two boys, Michael, and Matthew.

Georgia Board of Health Care Workforce

Carolyn Clevenger is the Clinical Director and a practicing nurse practitioner at the Emory Integrated Memory Care Clinic. Clevenger is a distinguished fellow of the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners, the Gerontological Society of America, and the American Academy of Nursing. She has been the recipient of several research grants and has published many peer-reviewed journals. Clevenger and her husband, Zachary, have two children and reside in Gwinnett County.

Lily J. Henson is a neurologist and CEO of Piedmont Henry Hospital. She first joined Piedmont Healthcare in 2015 as the Chief of Neurology and joined Piedmont Henry in 2016 as the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer. Henson received her medical degree from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. She practiced neurology in Seattle with Swedish Health Services for 25 years. Henson was previously the Vice President of Medical Affairs of one of Swedish’s community hospitals after serving as Chief of Staff of Swedish Medical Center’s Issaquah campus. She is a fellow of the American Academy of Neurology, was formerly on the board of directors for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and is the former chair for the American Academy of Neurology’s BrainPAC, a political action committee that advocates for neurologists and their patients. She is also a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and was the regent-at-large for the Southeastern United States for the ACHE from 2018 to 2019. She and her husband, John, have two children and reside in Greene County.

Board of Early Care and Learning

Phil Davis was reappointed.

State Board of Cosmetology and Barbers

Daniel Brown is Founder of Shear Over Comb Consulting LLC, a consulting company bolstered by innovate online classes and mobile applications geared toward helping barbers and stylists in the industry to become professionals. Brown was previously the director of Cutting-Edge Barber School and a barber instructor at Atlanta Technical College. Though his focus is on teaching, he also self-published his first book entitled, “Journey to State Board.” Mr. Brown also started the Barber Biz Podcast, which interviews industry leaders and entrepreneurs to help provide students and apprentices with inspiration to succeed. He and his wife, Danielle, have one daughter and reside in Gwinnett County.