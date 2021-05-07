//Former Chicago Cub named SCA’s new Athletic Director

Share with friends











Release:

Scintilla Charter Academy has named Buck Coats as the school’s new Athletic Director for grades 5-8. Coats will coordinate and oversee middle school athletics, serve as the head baseball coach, and provide physical education instruction. He will join Merlin Paulk, SCA’s Athletic Director/Physical Education Teacher for K-4 to expand SCA’s physical education and sports program.

Drafted to the Chicago Cubs after graduating from Valdosta High School in 2000, Coats spent over a decade playing for Major League Baseball teams including the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, and Toronto Blue Jays. He was also a member of Team USA Baseball, helping to secure the gold medal for Team USA in the World Cup Tournament in Italy in the Summer of 2009. He has been working as a professional hitting coach and MLB scout for the Los Angeles Angels.

“We are thrilled to welcome Buck to the SCA family and look forward to offering our scholars the opportunity to participate in a high-quality sports program, “ said Mandy Avera, SCA’s Dean.

SCA currently serves scholars in grades kindergarten through sixth grade. The school will be adding seventh grade in 2021-2022 and eighth grade the following school year. For more information visit www.scintillacharteracademy.com.