//Cook Co. jury indicts three subjects for murder, assault

Share with friends











Release:

Update – May 14, 2021

On Monday, May 10, 2021, the Cook county grand jury issued an indictment against Dashay Antwan March, 28, Ra-Shay Marquez March, 23 and Taurian Javon Wetrz, 23, for the murder of Emmanuel Whitehead, 18, of Tifton and aggravated assault on Deshone Pierce, 19.

A Superior Court Judge issued special presentment bench warrants for all three subjects for the following charges: Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and multiple Felony Street Gang charges. All three subjects were already in custody on previous charges.

ORIGINAL RELEASE

Adel, GA (April 14, 2019) – On Sunday, April 14, 2019, the GBI was requested by the Adel Police Department to assist with an investigation into a shooting with multiple victims.



On Sunday, April 14, 2019, at approximately 12:50 a.m., the Adel Police Department was dispatched to shots fired at “The Stage” located at 105 West First Street in Adel. Officers arrived on the scene and found a large crowd fleeing the area. Officers located Deshone Pierce, 19 years of age, in the parking lot of a nearby business with a gunshot wound. Officers were then dispatched to a nearby convenience store, where a second gunshot victim, Emmanuel Whitehead, 18 years of age, was located. A juvenile was later identified as a third gunshot victim. Pierce was transported to South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta, Georgia, and then onto Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida. Whitehead was pronounced deceased at South Georgia Medical Center and will be transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon for autopsy. The juvenile victim suffered a minor injury and was treated and released.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Adel Police Department at (229) 896-2224 or the GBI Douglas office at (912) 389-4103.