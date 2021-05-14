//14-year-old shot in Valdosta, 16-year-old relative detained

Share with friends











Release:

On May 1, 2021, at approximately 4:15 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Melrose Drive, after a citizen called 911 to report that a person had been shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 14-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported the victim to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to investigate the incident.

Through investigation, detectives have detained a 16-year-old relative of the victim.

This case is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families that are involved in this tragic incident.” Chief Leslie Manahan