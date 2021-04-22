//Wiregrass wins 15 golds at the SkillsUSA State Championship

Share with friends











Wiregrass Tech Top in Awards Count SkillsUSA State Championship

Valdosta, GA— Wiregrass Georgia Technical College had an overwhelming showing at the 2021 SkillsUSA State Championship held virtually at college campuses across the state. The college brought back fifteen gold, eight silver, and three bronze medals in the skills competitions against other colleges. The college medaled in 93% of the contests the students competed in and 90% of Wiregrass students who competed earned a medal. Wiregrass has won the most medals in the state for the last four years of the competition.

Kelley Wetherington, Director of Campus Life and SkillsUSA Advisor, worked with Wiregrass SkillsUSA chapter faculty to give students the opportunity to compete in the virtual SkillsUSA Georgia Post-Secondary state championships. “In ‘normal’ years, training for competition has many challenges for students as they juggle college and home life and work hard honing their skills, preparing to compete. In this ‘not-so-normal’ year, there were additional challenges of adapting and preparing to compete virtually for students, advisors, and community industry partners who served as contest proctors.”

Wiregrass Tech has 15 gold medalists who will now compete during the virtual SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference this June after winning top place in state-wide competitions. SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry representatives working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. It is a national nonprofit organization serving teachers, high school students, and college students preparing for careers in trade, technical, and skills service occupations, including health occupations. The SkillsUSA program hosts local, state, and national competitions for students to showcase their skills learned through hands-on training in the classroom.

“Wiregrass is extremely proud of all our students who participated in the virtual state SkillsUSA competition. Our instructors did an excellent job preparing students for state competition,” stated Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K. Anderson. “We are especially proud to have fifteen gold medals, eight silver, and three bronze. Wiregrass will be well represented at the National SkillsUSA Championships in June. We congratulate these students, faculty, and advisors.”

Wiregrass students who competed and won gold and will go on to represent Wiregrass Georgia Tech at the SkillsUSA National Virtual Championships in June include:

Azer Larson (Barbering), Valdosta Campus in Barbering

Jacob McSpadden (industrial Systems Technology), Valdosta Campus in Electrical Construction Wiring

Summer Bennett (Emergency Medical PreParamedic), Valdosta Campus in Emergency Medical Technician

Michael Pickett (Emergency Medical PreParamedic), Valdosta Campus in Emergency Medical Technician

Douglas Hisaw (Automotive Technology), Valdosta Campus in Employment Application Process

Blake Meeler, (Emergency Medical PreParamedic), Valdosta Campus in First Aid-CPR

Tyrek Robinson (Technical Studies), Valdosta Campus in Industrial Motor Control

Kaycee Armstrong (Gaming Development), Valdosta Campus in Interactive App and Game Development

Noah Ivey (Gaming Development), Valdosta Campus in Interactive App and Game Development

Brandon Chandler (Cosmetology), Valdosta Campus in Job Skill Demonstration A

Parker Metcalf (Mechatronics), Valdosta Campus in Mechatronics

Benjamin Sandusky (Mechatronics), Valdosta Campus in Mechatronics

Penny Griffin (HIT Management Coding), Valdosta Campus in Medical Terminology

Jacques Freeman (Telecommunications and Security), Ben Hill-Irwin Campus in Telecommunications Cabling

Andrew Francis (Welding Graduate), Valdosta Campus in Welding Art Sculpture

Silver medal winners from Wiregrass were:

Reann Catlett (Gaming Development), Valdosta Campus in 3-D Visualization and Animation

Casey Smith (Gaming Development), Valdosta Campus in 3-D Visualization and Animation

Heidi Shelley (Culinary Arts Graduate), Valdosta Campus in Commercial Banking

Andrew Harrelson (Cyber Security), Valdosta Campus in Cyber Security

Shamar Melvin (Cyber Security), Valdosta Campus in Cyber Security

Alexandria Rivera (Web Site Design/Development), Valdosta Campus in Pin Design

Michael Hendley (Telecommunications and Security), Ben Hill-Irwin Campus in Telecommunications Cabling

Joshua Gray (Culinary Arts), Valdosta Campus in T-Shirt Design

Students who won bronze medals at the state level were:

Bailey Sellars (Automotive Technology), Valdosta Campus in Automotive Technology

Darrellnette McCrae Stibbins (Culinary Arts), Valdosta Campus in Culinary Arts

Kiefer Goebel (Welding & Joining Technology), Valdosta Campus in T-Shirt Design

Other college participants include: Valdosta Campus – William Exum, and Kinza Mahmood.

For more information about Wiregrass’ SkillsUSA chapter or other student organization and programs, visit wiregrass.edu. Wiregrass is currently accepting new students for Summer Semester. Classes begin May 19.