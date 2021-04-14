//Wiregrass named one of the best online community colleges

Share with friends











Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Ranks Among the Top Online Community Colleges

The Higher Education Resource Guide releases the best online programs for 2021

Valdosta, GA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has earned a top ranking for Best Online Community Colleges by Intelligent.com. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The 2021 rankings are then calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. The algorithm collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each university.

Wiregrass is ranked 26th in the nation. Students have options for taking programs online like Accounting, Business Management, Business Technology, Criminal Justice Technology, and Fire Science Technology Degree. There are also many technical certificate programs offered online. The college worked diligently in 2020 during the pandemic to move courses online for students and now offers more programs and courses online.

The online team members at Wiregrass include Sabrina Cox, Executive Director for Distance Education; Katherine Pack, Director for Academic Support Services; Jordan Weber, Distance Education Specialist, and Jennifer Bevis, Student Support Assistant.

Intelligent.com analyzed 286 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 59 making it to the final list. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-community-colleges/ The college is currently accepting new students for Summer or Fall Semester. To learn more about the online programs and others programs visit https://www.wiregrass.edu.