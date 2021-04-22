//VFD add second R.E.A.C.H. can collection trailer

Share with friends











Release:

Due to the popularity of the Valdosta Fire Department’s Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation can drive, a second collection trailer is now available to meet the high recycling demands of our community seen in the past several months.

The can drive is part of the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation’s R.E.A.C.H. Program (Recycling Every Aluminum Can Helps). The program was started in 1986 and has since collected over 4 million pounds of aluminum cans and raised over $2.2 million.

The new trailer is located in the city parking lot near Georgia Beer Company on South Briggs Street off Hill Avenue.

“We are excited to now raise even more funds for a foundation that helps to promote educating fire and life safety as well as help burn survivors,” said Fire Chief Brian Boutwell.

The Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation has three missions: to educate the public in burn awareness and prevention, support medical facilities in the care of burns in Georgia, and assist survivors in their recovery.

“The money collected from the cans is used to promote fire prevention and education to communities around the state. They also use the money to support medical facilities that provide burn treatment and help recovering burn survivors as well,” said Boutwell.

The Valdosta Fire Department has been collecting cans for the Georgia Burn Foundation for more than a decade. The current trailer stays so full that the Department has empty at least once a month.

“We are proud of our citizens, not only for stepping up to help a great cause but also for being good stewards of the environment and recycling these cans. I am constantly amazed at how full our trailer stays, hopefully this second location will allow us to double our collections each month,” said Boutwell.

The original trailer will remain its current location at Woodrow Wilson Drive and Ashley Street.

If you have any questions on how to help, please contact the Valdosta Fire Department at 229-333-1835.