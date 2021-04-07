//Valdosta’s Tire Recycling event wraps up Friday

Share with friends











Release:

City & County Public Works Host Free Tire Recycling Event

Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta Public Works Departments will host a free tire recycling event for City and County residents beginning March 22 through April 9, 2021. Residents can drop of tires Monday thru Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Lowndes County Public Works located at 550 Gil Harbin Industrial Blvd.

Tires must be regular car/truck size and off rim. No tractor or semi-truck tires will be accepted. No businesses are permitted to bring their tires to this event. Residents can drop off up to 200 tires per household.

This event is made possible through a grant offered by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (GEPD).

For more information contact Lowndes County Public Works, 229.671.2700.