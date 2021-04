Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga.— The City of Valdosta’s Utility Department will be hosting its Spring-Cleaning Donation Drive on April 17, 2021. The drive will be accepting clothing, shoes, purses, bedding, furniture, kitchen items, home décor, and toys. This event will be open to the public, and those in need can pick up items the day of the event. For more information, see the City of Valdosta’s Facebook post below.