//Valdosta swears in new Municipal Court Judge

Release:

Jeremy Baker Sworn-In as Valdosta Municipal Court Judge

On Monday, April 5, Judge Jeremy Baker was sworn in as the Valdosta Municipal Court Judge by Lowndes County Superior Court Judge Gregory Voyles. Mayor and Council appointed Judge Baker in March.

“The Municipal Court is usually people’s first introduction into dealing with the legal system. So, what I look most forward to is interacting with the community and being able to serve at that level to ensure their first interaction is a positive one,” said Judge Baker.

Before his appointment, Judge Baker served as an Associate attorney in Coleman Talley’s Valdosta office. His practice focused on Municipal Law, Creditors’ Rights, and Litigation.

A native of Valdosta, Baker graduated from Valdosta State University in 2007 with a Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies and a minor in Political Science. He previously served as the Senior Assistant District Attorney for the Southern Judicial Circuit. Baker obtained his Juris Doctor in 2010 from St. Mary’s University School of Law in San Antonio, Texas, where he was the President of the Student Bar Association and the St. Thomas More Society. He was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 2011.

Judge Baker currently serves as Vice Chairman of the Scintilla Charter Academy Board. He also serves on the Board of the Greater Valdosta United Way. Baker has served in various leadership roles in his Church, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, including past Parish Pastoral Council Member, as well as in the community, serving as the regional coordinator for Region 19 (Valdosta) High School Mock Trial Competition.

“I hope to build upon the legacy and the foundation that Judge Vernita Bender set forth of integrity, compassion, and upholding the law. Judge Bender was a trailblazer with how she conducted her business on and off the bench, so my job is to continue that standard of service within the community,” said Judge Baker.