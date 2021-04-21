//Valdosta police find body in ditch

Share with friends











Release:

On April 15, 2021, at approximately 3:25 pm., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to the 200 block of South Fry Street, after a citizen called E911, to report that he had observed a person lying facedown in a ditch. The first officers on the scene approached the 30-year-old male and discovered that he was deceased. Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel began an investigation. At this time detectives observed no obvious signs of trauma to the body. The body was transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

At this time the investigation is ongoing, pending the autopsy results.