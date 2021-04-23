//Valdosta man arrested for stealing vehicle parts

Share with friends











Release:

Offender: Nash, Victor D, Caucasian male, age 37, resident of Valdosta

On April 22, 2021, at approximately 1 pm, Patrol Officers with Valdosta Police Department responded to the 2300 block of West Savannah Avenue, after E911 received a call stating a subject was caught trespassing on the property. Upon arrival, officers spoke with representatives from Strick Landscaping and Russell Dorminey Towing Service. Their business properties adjoin one another at this location. Officers were told the towing company stores several damaged vehicles on the land behind Stick Landscaping, and on this date, they found a subject, later identified as Victor Nash, inside one of the vehicles. Further investigation found Nash had removed parts from several vehicles, which included catalytic converters. Further investigation by officers, determined that Nash had also taken property belonging to Strick Landscaping. Officers arrested Nash and transported him Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with the following:

Burglary (felony).

Criminal damage to property (felony).

Criminal trespass (misdemeanor).

Theft by taking (misdemeanor).

“The business owners quickly notifying law enforcement led to this arrest and most likely prevented other thefts from taking place”. Lt. Scottie Johns