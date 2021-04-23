//Valdosta “Love Where You Live” community cleanup scheduled for May 1

Share with friends











Release:

The City of Valdosta will host a “Love Where You Live” Community Hot Spot cleanup in District 3 on Saturday, May 1. City staff and volunteers will be working from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. in the Neighborhoods between From River Street To Gordon Street And From N Oak Street To Lamar Street To Include Monroe St, W.Adair St, Oliver St, Lamar St, Walnut St, Chandler St, Clark St, Mills St, West St, Short St, Canal St, 2nd Ave, 1st Ave, 3rd Ave, Jackson St Lane, JL Lomax Dr, York St, Pleasant Place, Johnson St, Brevity St, Wells St And Varnedo St.

Residents and volunteers will be working in the community to assist the neighborhood with this cleanup, by offering some of the additional resources the City has to emphasize the importance of keeping our neighborhoods clean and free of bulk trash.

Residents who live in the area are encouraged to start gathering bulk trash items to be placed by the road for pickup beginning Monday, April 26. Public Works crews will pick up bulk trash items throughout the week at no cost to the residents. Any items not picked up during the week can be disposed of during the clean-up event on Saturday.

City staff will have lawn equipment available on site for use by any residents in the cleanup area. Residents are encouraged to help their neighbors during the clean up as well.

Volunteers are needed for the clean-up event, if you or your organization would like to volunteer you can sign up using the online form. The check-in tent for volunteers and employees will be located at Macedonia First Baptist Church 715 J.L. Lomax Dr.

For more information about the Love Where You Live Community Hot Spot cleanup, contact Teresa Turner, Community Sustainability Coordinator at 229-259-3588 ext. 4788.