//Valdosta announces Housing Choice Voucher program

Release:

Housing Choice Voucher Program to Open April 22-26

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program, or Section 8, waiting list preliminary application period will be open April 22-26, 2021 through an online system.

The voucher program provides a rental subsidy to assist extremely low and low-income individuals and families in renting safe, decent, and affordable housing in the private rental market throughout DCA’s jurisdiction of 149 counties in Georgia. The subsidy is given to eligible families who are selected from the waitlist. Eligibility for the program is based on several factors including the family’s income and eligible citizenship status.

DCA will accept preliminary applications for the HCV program beginning Thursday, April 22, at 12:01 a.m. through Monday, April 26, at 11:59 p.m. for all 149 of the counties it serves. The remaining 10 counties in Georgia are served by their local housing authorities. Complete lists of the counties and cities in which DCA administers the HCV program can be found at https://www.dca.ga.gov/node/2167/documents/2085.

Applications will only be accepted electronically through an online system. Beginning April 22, applicants may log on to the waitlist application at www.applygadca.com. The application is available in English, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish and Vietnamese. Applicants requiring assistance in completing the preliminary application or an accommodation because of a disability may email DCA at applygadca@dca.ga.gov or they may call an application assistance phone line, which will be available April 22, 23, and 26 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., at 1-888-858-6085, select option 2. Requests must be made during the application acceptance period of April 22-26, 2021. Information regarding the waitlist application process is available at 855-741-5177.

DCA’s Housing Assistance Division representatives say there is no advantage to applying on the first day, April 22. All preliminary applications will be entered into a lottery, and a random drawing will be held to determine the ranking of the preliminary applications on the waiting list. Not all preliminary applications will result in placement on the waitlist after the lottery drawing.

No duplicate preliminary applications will be accepted. Any duplicate applications with the same household members listed will be removed. All applications must be complete including correct social security numbers and dates of birth for each family member, including minors.

DCA does not charge for an application and advises applicants to beware of any website or company that states that it charges on behalf of DCA.

For more information about DCA’s Housing Choice Voucher program, visit https://www.dca.ga.gov/safe-affordable-housing/rental-housing-assistance/housing-choice-voucher-program-formerly-known. The Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) blog can be found at: https://www.dca.ga.gov/newsroom/blog/housing-choice-voucher-program-wait-list-open.