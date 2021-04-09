//Thomasville receives $2 Million wastewater grant

Share with friends











U.S. DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE INVESTS $2 MILLION FOR INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENTS TO SPUR ECONOMIC GROWTH IN THOMASVILLE, GEORGIA

April 8, 2021

WASHINGTON – Recently, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $2 million grant to the city of Thomasville, Georgia, to improve the city’s wastewater treatment plant to support current and future business needs. The EDA grant, to be matched with $2.125 million in local investment, is expected to create 260 jobs, and spur $28.8 million in private investment.

“The Biden Administration is committed to ensuring that our communities are provided with the resources they need to protect their communities and to diversify and grow their economies,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Improvements to the local infrastructure will directly impact both the growth and viability of current and future businesses, offering new opportunities to an area economically impacted by both natural disasters and the coronavirus pandemic.”

“This EDA investment will upgrade critical public infrastructure in the Thomasville area,” said Dennis Alvord, Acting Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development. “These improvements will ensure that Thomasville has the capacity to provide efficient service to businesses and residents and the ability to spur future economic growth in the community.”

“Every Georgian deserves access to clean water, and safe, sustainable options for waste management,” said Senator Raphael Warnock. “I look forward to seeing this vital grant help strengthen Thomasville’s economy and environment as we all continue working to overcome this pandemic.”

“I’m very glad to see these EDA funds, along with local investment, being allocated to a great need in Thomasville that will spur job creation and economic success for the South Georgia region,” said Congressman Austin Scott (GA-08). “This will be a boom for the area, and I am thankful for the countless local and state officials who have worked for years to make this project happen.”

This project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission, which EDA funds to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs.

