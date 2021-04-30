//SJCS prepares for 23rd Annual Reverse Draw Gala

Share with friends











Release:

Local School Prepares for 23rd Annual Reverse Draw & “Havana Nights” Gala

Tickets On Sale for Chance to Win $10,000

Valdosta, GA – St. John the Evangelist Catholic School (SJCS) hosts the 23rd Annual Reverse Draw and Gala, the area’s largest event of its kind, next month. This year’s Cuban themed event will be held Friday, May 14 at 6:30 PM at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center with a Cuban theme. Attendees will enjoy dinner, music, dancing, door prizes, a Steel’s Jewelry raffle and a chance to win $10,000.

“The format of this event is one -of-a-kind,” said event chairwoman Celine Gladwin. “All night we draw numbers, and if yours is picked, you are out of the drawinging to win $10,000. But, at the end of the night, we will have a winner of the big cash prize. This is one of the most looked forward to annual events in the Valdosta area.”

Due to COVID-19, this year’s gala will be limited to 300 in-person guests. Additional tickets to be entered into the $10,000 drawing only are available for non-attending guests.

Other activities during the night long event include a live auction for items including beach vacations, a hunting package, half of a cow (220 pounds of beef), and an extensive silent auction. The event is SJCS’s largest fundraiser of the year and helps provide tuition assistance to students, fund community service projects, supplemental classroom materials. Last year’s Reverse Draw and Gala raised more than $60,000.

Tickets to attend the event and be entered into the $10,000 are on sale now for $125 and include dinner for two, two drink tickets and an entry into the drawing. Entries into the drawing only are also available for $100. Tickets and more information about the event is available online at SJCSValdosta.org.

Event Sponsors Include: Dr. & Mrs. Sid Staton, Georgia/Florida Excavation & Land Development, LLC, Mike & Lisa Murphy, Sam Dennis Law, Stephanie’s Tribe, Traditions Flooring, Donna & David Nolan, Synovus, Valdosta Family Medicine Associates, Bill & Terri Filtz, Dallas Wayne Boot Company, NL Bassord, Jr., The Puckett Family, Parrott Medical Clinic, Tift-Moody Family, Dr. Heather Colson, DMD PC, Gladwin Family, Gladwin Vaughn Architecture and Hamilton Estate Planning.

About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 2 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and computers as well as religion in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, volleyball, cross country and student council. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.