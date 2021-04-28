//Shawn Lindsey named SGMC’s Hospital Hero for April

Share with friends











SGMC Honors Lindsey as the April Hospital Hero

South Georgia Medical Center honored Shawn Lindsey, radiology tech, as the hospital hero at the April Board of Directors meeting.

Lindsey has been a radiology tech at the SGMC Berrien Campus since October 1998. He was recognized for always being a team player and for continuously delivering excellent care.

Lindsey was also recognized for helping out in all areas of the hospital and always putting the needs of patients first no matter the situation.

SGMC Berrien Campus Administrator Richard Huth shared, “Shawn truly goes above and beyond for our hospital. During the summer of 2020, the grass was in desperate need of mowing and Shawn brought his mower to work and cut the grass after completing his shift. He loves his hospital and his community. Shawn is truly dedicated to this organization and his community and it shows in his work ethics.”

Lindsey continues to serve in his free time when he coaches basketball, baseball, and football at the Berrien County Parks and Recreation Department.

For more information, visit sgmc.org.