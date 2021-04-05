//Mental health first aid training beginning in April

Share with friends











Release:

In coordination with the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Region 4 Field Office, Legacy Behavioral Health Service sand Lowndes County Board of Commissioners will host a series of Mental Health First Aid trainings beginning in April running through July. Mental Health First Aid is an 8-hour training course designed to give members of the public key skills to help someone who is experiencing a mental health crisis.

The first training course will be held Thursday, April 22 followed by Wednesday, May 5, Tuesday, June 8 and Wednesday, July 14. Each training will be from 8am-5pm at the Lowndes County Emergency Operations Center located at 250 Douglas Street, Valdosta, Georgia.

“We are delighted to be able to work with our community partners in providing Mental Health First Aid trainings to the communities we serve. This training provides vital information on how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders,” said Pam Cartwright, CEO of Legacy Behavioral Health Services.

Individuals who enroll in local Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) courses learn a 5-step action plan to help loved ones, colleagues, neighbors and others cope with mental health or substance use problems. MHFA is similar to traditional First Aid and CPR; MHFA is designed to help provided to a person developing a mental health problem or experiencing a crisis until professional treatment is obtained or the crisis resolves. Mental Health First Aid is an evidence-based public education and prevention tool – it improves the public’s knowledge of mental health and substance use problems and connects people with care for their mental health or substance use problems.

“It is important to make trainings like these available in our community,” said Lowndes County Chairman Bill Slaughter. The mental health of our citizens is a major focus of the commissioners and we are proud to partner with the Department of Behavioral Health and Development Disabilities as well as Legacy Behavioral Health Services to make it happen,” said Slaughter.

While the Mental Health First Aid trainings are free, space is limited and registration is required.

To register email Jennifer Dunn at Jennifer.dunn@dbhdd.ga.gov. Lunch will be provided.

For more information visit Mental Health America of Georgia’s website – www.MHAGEORGIA.ORG or www.MentalHealthFirstAid.org

