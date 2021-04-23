//Lowndes changes board meeting date
Board of Education
Local NewsApril 23, 2021

Lowndes changes board meeting date

Release:

LCS – Board Meeting Date Change

The Lowndes County Board of Education has changed the June meeting date from June 7, 2021, to June 21, 2021.  The meeting will be held at 6:00 pm at the Lowndes County Board of Education.

