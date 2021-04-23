Local NewsApril 23, 2021 Lowndes changes board meeting date Share with friends Release: LCS – Board Meeting Date Change The Lowndes County Board of Education has changed the June meeting date from June 7, 2021, to June 21, 2021. The meeting will be held at 6:00 pm at the Lowndes County Board of Education. TAGS: boardcountyeducationLowndesMeetingrescheduledschools Related posts Valdosta “Love Where You Live”…Former NFL stand-out, Geno Hayes,…Wiregrass wins 15 golds at…LHS Mock Trial Team completes…VFD add second R.E.A.C.H. can…Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series…Local organizations and businesses assist…Valdosta police find body in…SGMC to host Nursing Career…Valdosta event collects over 4,000…