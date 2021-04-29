//LHS Viking Corky Kell opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Share with friends











Update:

As a follow up to the Corky Kell ticket information release yesterday, the Mercedes Benz Stadium has announced full capacity in May. The link to the full story is below.

https://www.gpb.org/news/2021/04/28/mercedes-benz-stadium-set-open-at-full-capacity-by-may-15

Also please remember to purchase Lowndes Vikings tickets for the Corky Kell you must use the promo code VIKINGS21 If you search for the event without using the promo code you will receive a message stating Tickets Are Not Available. When you follow the link you should see a large Viking Head and below it a field asking for the promo code. On smart phones you will need to click on the square box next to the event box. The link for Lowndes Viking tickets is —http://am.ticketmaster.com/mbs/lowndeshighschool

Release:

As previously announced our Lowndes Vikings will kick off the regular season by participating in the Corky Kell Classic held in the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Our Vikings will kick off at 2:45 pm on Saturday August 21 against Walton High School.

To be able to participate Lowndes had to guarantee the sale of 3,000 tickets. We choose to play in this event due partly to the feedback we received from our fans urging participation and the experience it affords our players, band members, and cheerleaders. Viking fans need not only to purchase tickets and attend but to also make sure tickets are purchased from the Lowndes allotment. The Lowndes allotment can be found online at the following link: http://am.ticketmaster.com/mbs/lowndeshighschool

A promo code will be required and our promo code is VIKINGS21

Tickets are $21 each – this includes a $1 cleaning fee for the Mercedes Benz. Tickets are available on-line only and for the Vikings to receive credit for your purchase you must follow the above instructions. You will present the digital ticket on your phone at the gate to gain entrance. The ticket is good for all five games played at the MBS on Saturday. All seating is general admission but with the capacity of the MBS, seating room will not be an issue. Saturday’s schedule is as follows.

Saturday August 21

Games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

9:00 a.m. — Kell vs McEachern

11:45 a.m. — Mill Creek vs. Parkview

2:45 p.m. — Lowndes vs. Walton

5:45 p.m. — North Gwinnett vs. Hoover (Alabama)

8:45 p.m. — Brookwood vs. Collins Hill