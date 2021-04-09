//Groundbreaking held for downtown Amphitheater Park

Share with friends











Release:

On April 8, 2021, the City of Valdosta held the ceremonial ground-breaking of Valdosta’s much-anticipated addition, the Amphitheater Park. The amphitheater will be located at the corner of Lee Street and Central Avenue in Downtown Valdosta.

City staff and Contractors from Artesian Contracting are currently finalizing plans for the park, with construction work expected to begin in the coming weeks.

The Valdosta Main Street staff is excited to see this project come to fruition and start planning events in the new venue. “Downtown Valdosta’s amphitheater is destined to become a central gathering place for activity, growth, unity, and energy. This project will create increased visibility for local shops and restaurants and create more interest in investment in downtown, which will improve the quality of life for Valdosta residents. We look forward to this project that will encourage visitors and citizens to spend more time in downtown Valdosta,” said Main Street Director Ellen Hill.

The development of a Downtown Amphitheater Park was a Mayor/Council Action Item agreed upon at the 2020 Strategic Initiatives Summit. City staff partnered with the University of Georgia Civil and Environmental Engineering Department over both the fall of 2019 and winter of 2020 semesters. Three (3) senior students prepared a preliminary site design as part of their Capstone Project requirement for graduation. Final design amenities included an amphitheater with storage, sidewalks, landscaping, a stormwater bio-retention pond, park benches, and ample parking for food trucks.

“This new venue will bring more people to the Downtown area and can be used for so many great events such as concerts, food truck events, movie nights, as well as make the Downtown area more vibrant and beautiful,” said City Manager Mark Barber. “The park has proven to be extremely popular even in its undeveloped stage and has hosted multiple events over the last two years.”

The project is expected to be complete by Thanksgiving, in time for the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting event in December.

For more information or questions, please contact the Public Information Office at info@valdostacity.com or 229-259-3548.