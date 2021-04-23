//Burglar caught at Greater Valdosta United Way building

Share with friends











Release:

Offender: Gunter, Nathaniel L, African American male, age 36, Resident of Forsyth, Georgia

On April 22, 2021, at approximately 10:20 am, Patrol Officers responded to the Greater Valdosta United Way Building, in the 1600 block of North Patterson Street, after E911 was notified of a burglary at the location. Once arriving on the scene officers entered the location and found Nathaniel Gunter still inside the business. Gunter initially tried to flee on foot, but he was quickly detained. The investigation showed Gunter had damaged the door to the location and had rummaged through numerous drawers, containers, and unplugged computer-related equipment. Gunter was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with burglary (felony) and criminal trespass (misdemeanor).

“We are proud of our officers for quickly arriving on scene and arresting the offender before he could flee the area”. Lt. Scottie Johns