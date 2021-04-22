//Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series returns, May 3-7

Share with friends











The popular lunch-time concert series is back! The Main Street Office will host the Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series in Downtown Valdosta on Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 7.

This event, which is free and open to the general public, features the live performance of a different band each day, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on the Lowndes County Courthouse Lawn. Concert attendees may also purchase lunch and beverages from a variety of restaurant booths.

Bring a chair or blanket. Grab lunch from Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering, a rotating schedule of food trucks or a picnic from home! Kona Ice will be on site all week to satisfy your sweet tooth and cool off!

This year’s lineup of bands is:

May 3 – Groove Therapy

May 4 – Jen Anders Trio

May 5 – Naturally Southern

May 6 – VHS Jazz Ensemble

May 7 – Shaun Hopper & Guest

“Brown Bag is such a popular event and we look forward to hosting it every year. We encourage everyone to come downtown for lunch during the week and enjoy the music, food, businesses and the beauty of downtown during the Spring. This year we will even be extending the concert into the evening, which falls on First Friday. Shaun Hopper will return to play live on the courthouse square from 6pm-9pm,” said Main Street Director Ellen Hill.

The platinum sponsors for this year’s Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series are Valdosta Main Street, Coleman Talley LLP, IDP Housing, Greater Valdosta United Way, ASA Engineering & Surveying, Inc. and Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering.

The concert series is held in observance of National Historic Preservation Month, which serves as a showcase for local communities to honor their past and help build their future.

For more information, contact the Valdosta Main Street Office at 229-259-3577, or visit www.valdostamainstreet.com.