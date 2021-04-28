//Bimbo QSR to open food process facility in Valdosta

Share with friends











Release:

Gov. Kemp Applauds Bimbo QSR for Establishing Valdosta Food Processing Facility

Atlanta, GA – Recently Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Bimbo QSR, a subsidiary of Mexican multinational company Grupo Bimbo, will invest more than $25 million in opening a food processing facility in Valdosta, delivering 74 jobs to Lowndes County.

“It’s great to see this internationally recognized company invest in Lowndes County,” said Governor Kemp. “Bringing high-paying jobs to every part of Georgia – no matter the zip code – has been a key priority of my administration since day one. I want to thank Bimbo QSR for creating opportunities for the hardworking Georgians across the southern region of the state.”

The facility will produce bread-based buns for customers across the Southeastern United States. With more than 37 bakeries located across more than 21 countries, Bimbo QSR produces several different types of hamburger, hot dog, and sandwich buns for quick-service restaurant (QSR) customers around the world and has proudly been serving the QSR industry for more than 65 years.

“We are very excited to partner with the state to bring this manufacturing site to Georgia, and to collaborate in the economic development of this area,” said Al Gomez, general manager and vice president of Bimbo QSR’s U.S. division. “This investment will allow us to serve our customers more effectively in the Southeast region of the U.S. One of our cultural pillars is ‘valuing the person,’ and we look forward to the job opportunities that we will create in the state, in Lowndes County and with the city of Valdosta.”

Bimbo QSR will upgrade an existing 100,000-square-foot speculative building located in Westside Business Park in Valdosta. The company will bring 74 jobs to Lowndes County, with positions in operations, quality assurance, maintenance, and transportation. Individuals interested in careers with Bimbo QSR are encouraged to visit www.bimboqsr.com and click on the careers tab for additional information.

“We are pleased to welcome Bimbo QSR to our community,” said Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority Board Chairman Brad Folsom. “Their decision to locate in Valdosta and Lowndes County is a testament to our community’s commitment to a positive economic environment and a well-trained and readily available workforce. It is even more gratifying that the company’s decision to locate will be in a speculative building built by the Authority to attract high-quality jobs such as those being created.”

Director Hank Evans represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority, Georgia Power, and Georgia Quick Start.

“Georgia’s food processing industry has experienced tremendous growth over the past several months, and we are excited to see Bimbo QSR locate in Valdosta,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “I commend our partners with the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority on their foresight and their support for economic development projects in the area. It is great to see that their investment in product development is already generating jobs across South Georgia.”

About Bimbo QSR

Bimbo QSR is a leading foodservice-focused company that supplies baked goods predominantly to Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) around the world. The company operates 37 bakeries in more than 21 countries across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, including two joint ventures. Bimbo QSR is a deeply humane and highly productive company that values diversity and supports the development of its approximately 2,500 associates globally. Bimbo QSR is a proud member of the Grupo Bimbo family, the world’s largest and leading baking company. To read more, click here.