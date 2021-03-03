//Wiregrass Free Application Week starts March 22

Share with friends











Release:

Free Application Week for Summer or Fall Semester Happening at Wiregrass

Valdosta, GA – Applicants looking to sign up for Summer or Fall Semester can save money when they apply during Free Application Week at Wiregrass Tech. Free Application Week will be held on each campus March 22-26, from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Thursday. The campuses are closed on Friday, but applicants may still apply online and save money that day. Any new student who applies in person during the week of March 22 will have their application fee waived. The Application Week will allow those individuals to enroll for Wiregrass’ Summer Semester, classes start May 19 or for Fall with classes beginning August 19.

Applicants can apply in person by visiting any of the four campuses Monday through Thursday. For those who are working and not able to come to the campus, you can apply online by visiting Wiregrass.edu and click apply anytime Monday through Friday during Free Application Week. Students can begin taking core classes during Summer Semester or enroll directly into programs like Precision Machining, Business Technology, or Early Childhood Care and Education.

There is also assistance for those who are unemployed due to the Coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA). This financial support can help with items like tuition, books, uniforms, immunization and other required program costs. Eligibility is evaluated on length of time unemployed, receipt or exhaustion of unemployment insurance benefits, and chosen program of study. Some additional requirements may apply.

Wiregrass now has 77 programs that qualify for the HOPE Career Grant. Students enrolled in these programs could qualify for additional monies to help pay for college. Information on Summer Semester, the HOPE Career Grant, or Free Application Week, can be found online at wiregrass.edu, or by calling 229-333-2100.