//Wanted man arrested in Valdosta following car crash

Release:

Offender: Walker, Dasmine A, African American male, age 29, resident of Decatur, Georgia

Incident Details: On March 17, 2021, at approximately 10:55 pm, officers with Valdosta Police Department responded to 1505 Lankford Drive, after a concerned citizen called E911 after observing a dispute in the apartment complex. The citizen gave a detailed description of the vehicle the offender left the area in. As officers responded to the area, they observed a vehicle matching the description given by the citizen driving at a high rate of speed with the passenger door open. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Dasmine Walker, lost control of the vehicle and struck a pole at the intersection of Lankford Drive and West Gordon Street. Walker then exited the vehicle and fled on foot. After a foot chase officers were able to catch and detain Walker. Further investigation found Walker had a warrant for his arrest from the Kentucky Department of Corrections for escape (Felony). Walker was also wanted out of Houston County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of methamphetamine. Walker was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with the following misdemeanor charges: obstruction of an officer, disorderly conduct, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, improper left turn, and hit and run. Further charges are pending.

“Our officers did a great job quickly apprehending this offender preventing his ongoing efforts to avoid justice”. Lt. Scottie Johns