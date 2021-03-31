//VSU to host their Graduate Research Scholarship Program

Share with friends











Release:

VSU Presents Graduate Research, Scholarship Symposium April 9

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University will present its 13th annual Graduate Student Research and Scholarship Symposium from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 9, on the virtual platform Blackboard Collaborate Ultra.

An elite group of 40-plus graduate students have been selected to present posters showcasing the first-class research and scholarship being conducted at VSU and to participate in Three-Minute Thesis, a challenge of their ability to explain their research quickly and effectively to a non-specialist audience. These students were nominated by faculty in their various disciplines and represent the Department of Political Science; Department of Modern and Classical Languages; Department of Sociology, Anthropology, and Criminal Justice; Department of Biology; Department of Communication Arts; Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders and Special Education; Department of Teacher Education; Department of Human Services; Department of English; Department of Music; and Department of Leadership, Technology, and Workforce Development.

“Students will present their research virtually this year,” shared Dr. Becky Kohler da Cruz, associate provost for graduate studies and research. “As you can imagine, COVID-19 initially slowed but could not stop our students from advancing knowledge in their fields. Our graduate students have demonstrated their dedication in researching difficult questions in their disciplines — all while studying during a pandemic.”

The Graduate Student Research and Scholarship Symposium will also feature performances by students from the Department of Music and an opportunity to hear from VSU alumni who have experienced the benefits of research as professionals.

Admission to the Graduate Student Research and Scholarship Symposium is free of charge and open to the public. The link to access this event, including more information about the students and their research, may be found at https://www.valdosta.edu/academics/graduate-school/research/symposium.php.

“We welcome family, friends, colleagues, faculty, and community members to join us in an afternoon of scholarship,” da Cruz said.

Prior to the start of this year’s Graduate Student Research and Scholarship Symposium, the Graduate School will host a Graduate Assistant of the Year awards ceremony at 3 p.m., also on Blackboard Collaborate Ultra. VSU faculty, staff, and administrators have nominated 20 graduate students for this annual honor.

VSU is committed to providing a quality graduate learning environment, enabling advanced studies guided by graduate faculty with a passion for teaching, research, and service. Research is a key component in a large number of the more than 55 face-to-face and online graduate programs offered at the university.

Contact Ernest Smith, administrative associate in VSU’s Graduate School, at (229) 333-5695 or ernsmith@valdosta.edu to learn more.

On the Web: https://www.valdosta.edu/academics/graduate-school/