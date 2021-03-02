//VPD invites residents to join the Citizen’s Police Academy

Share with friends











Release:

Join the Valdosta Police Department Citizen’s Police Academy

Every Thursday night from April 15, 2021 to June 10, 2021

The Valdosta Police Department would like to announce the 33rd Session of the Citizen’s Police Academy (CPA) which will be held each Thursday night from April 15, 2021 to June 10, 2021. The goal of this nine week program is to give citizens a better understanding of the internal workings of a modern day law enforcement agency and at the same time, promote a team concept between the Valdosta Police Department and the citizens we serve. During the academy, students will be exposed to a variety of topics to give students a more in-depth understanding of law enforcement. Students will be given a tour of the Valdosta-Lowndes Regional Crime Lab, experience shooting simulation training, and the opportunity to ride along with patrol officers, as well as an introduction to the function and mission of each bureau within the department. There are no fees to attend and all materials needed are furnished free of charge. The students will meet each Thursday evening at 6:30 pm to around 9pm during the nine (9) week class and there will be a graduation ceremony at the end of the academy.

Citizens who are interested need to contact Captain Kari Williams at (229) 293-3099 or kwilliams@valdostacity.com for an application. The class is limited in size and applicants are selected on a first come basis. The CPA is given twice a year, once in the spring and again in the fall. Those applicants not selected for this session may be selected to attend the CPA in Fall 2021.