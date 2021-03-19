//VPD invites public comment regarding CALEA accreditation

Share with friends











Release:

A team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) will begin a virtual assessment to examine all aspects of the Valdosta Police Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services beginning on April 5, 2021.

Verification by the Assessment Team that the Valdosta Police Department meets the Commission’s rigid 459 standards is part of a voluntary process to maintain accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence. The Valdosta Police Department was originally accredited by CALEA in July of 1999.

As part of the on-site assessment, members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session in the City Hall Annex at 300 North Lee Street on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. For those who are unable to attend the hearing in person, join via Zoom Meeting by clicking the following link: https://zoom.us/j/95032930447?pwd=OUFOVHhsTzZvQmdnSzVJKzJlN1NpUT09.

Those not able to attend the hearing but would like to provide comments to the team, may contact the team on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., by dialing (229) 293-3095.Telephone comments and appearances at the public hearing are limited to ten minutes and must address the ability of the Valdosta Police Department to comply with CALEA standards. A copy of the standards is available for viewing by contacting Capt. Kari Williams at (229) 293-3099.

Persons wishing to offer written comments about the Valdosta Police Department’s ability to comply with the standards for re-accreditation may write to:

Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA)

13575 Heathcote Boulevard

Suite 320

Gainesville, Virginia 20155

The Assessment Team is comprised of law enforcement practitioners from similar but out-of-state agencies. The assessors are Team Leader Deputy Chief Albert Leary of Virginia and Team Member Megan Styron of North Carolina. Once the team has completed it’s assessment of the Valdosta Police Department, it will report back to the full Commission, which will then decide if the agency will be re-accredited.

Accreditation is awarded for four years, during which time the Valdosta Police Department must submit annual reports attesting continued compliance with the standards and allow for standards verification throughout the 4-year period.

For more information regarding the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, please write the Commission at:

Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA)

13575 Heathcote Boulevard

Suite 320

Gainesville, Virginia 20155

(703) 352-4225

You can also visit the CALEA website at www.calea.org.