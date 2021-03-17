//VHS Freshman Fair rescheduled

Share with friends











Release:

The Inaugural VHS Freshman Fair for rising 9th graders has been rescheduled for Monday, March 22.

Parents and future VHS Wildcats, we hope that you can join us at 6 PM in Bazemore-Hyder Stadium for our Inaugural Wildcats Freshman Fair.

This event will be the kickoff for our 2021-2022 9th grade registration. We will inform you about course offerings, CTAE pathways, clubs, and everything else you need to know while planning your freshman year at VHS. Help us spread the word!