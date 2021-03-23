//Valdosta adjusts sanitation schedule around Good Friday

Share with friends











Release:

City of Valdosta Public Works Announces Good Friday Sanitation Schedule

The City of Valdosta will be closed on Friday, April 2, in observance of Good Friday.

The Sanitation Division will collect residential garbage only on Friday, April 2. Sanitation customers who normally have their sanitation collected on Fridays should place their bulk items and yard waste at the curbside by 5 a.m. on Monday, April 5, for both Friday and Monday pickups.

The Public Works Department appreciates citizens’ cooperation and patience as sanitation workers do their best to pick up both routes—over 7,000 customers—on Monday. Since special pickups use additional vehicles and manpower, citizens are urged to minimize any calls for special pickup requests for the adjusted Good Friday schedule.

Residents are encouraged to utilize the recycling drop sites over the holiday weekend. Drop sites are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and are located at:

Five Points Shopping Center

City Lot on Hill Ave. (1025 W Hill Ave.)

City Lot at the corner of South Lee St. and East Savannah Ave.

Please be sure to break down any cardboard and wash out all glass and plastic containers before drop-off.

Call 229-259-3590 for more information or visit www.valdostacity.com/residential-sanitation-services.