//SJCS participates in ‘Kid’s Heart Challenge’

St. John Catholic School Exceeds Goal for American Heart Association

School’s President Rides Tricycle in a Tutu

Valdosta, GA – St. John the Evangelist Catholic School (SJCS) recently completed their annual Kid’s Heart Challenge fundraising event. To make this year’s event more exciting, the students and the school principal made a friendly bet; that the principal would ride around the school on a tricycle wearing a tutu if the students raised $1,800. The students exceeded that original goal and raised more than $4,500 for the American Heart Association.

“I was blown away by how much the children embraced this challenge,” said SJCS Principal Vito Pellitteri. “Our students jumped rope for as much as 613 minutes each, so I was happy to put on a tutu and ride a tricycle to celebrate this huge accomplishment with them.”

The Kids Heart Challenge is an exciting event where students learn about their heart while helping others by raising money for the American Heart Association. It prepares children for success through physical and emotional well-being.

About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 2 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and computers as well as religion in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, volleyball, cross country and student council. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.