//SHD makes COVID-19 testing a routine clinical service

Share with friends











Release:

Public Health COVID-19 Testing Changes

VALDOSTA – Beginning Monday, March 29, 2021, health departments throughout South Health District will begin offering rapid COVID-19 testing as a clinical appointment. The two largest health departments, Lowndes and Tift, will alternate holding drive-thru COVID-19 testing events on Tuesday mornings.

Due to the decreased demand of COVID-19 testing at our health department testing sites, we decided to make testing a routine clinical service, stated Dwain Butler, deputy health director. Individuals who need PCR, or confirmatory, testing can register for Lowndes or Tift County depending on the week.

South Health District’s website (www.southhealthdistrict.com/covid19) will note which site is open on a weekly basis. Lowndes County will open on March 30. For more information or to schedule a COVID-19 rapid test, individuals should call their local health department.