//SGMC recognizes Frost for nursing excellence

Photo cutline: Lauren Frost honored as the March SGMC DAISY Award recipient alongside the ornament Frost made for a patient and picture of the patient’s son Charles.

Release:

Lauren Frost, Licensed Practical Nurse at South Georgia Medical Center, was named the March DAISY Award recipient for extraordinary nursing care.

Frost was nominated by a patient for her act of kindness. The patient and her husband had recently lost their 23-year son, Charles, while he was in the US Army.

The patient shared, “I wanted to talk to someone. I asked Lauren if she had time to sit down and let me tell her about our son Charles.” Frost obliged and listened to several of her stories. “She was patient, attentive and she really listened,” she said.

Not long after the patient was discharged, she received a request to meet with Frost. Frost said she had something made for her.

Frost met up with the patient and presented her with a beautiful handmade ornament that featured wings and Charles name and read “Sending Love from Heaven 2020.”

The patient said she was so touched by this generous act of love and chose to display it in a curio cabinet with other treasures such as the dried roses from the wreath from Charles’ funeral.

Frost has been with SGMC since December of 2018.

SGMC continues to ask patients and fellow employees to honor nurses they feel go above and beyond in their actions and care. Nominations are reviewed by a committee based on criteria that include compassion, teamwork, leadership, attitude, and skills and knowledge.

DAISY awards are presented monthly in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” They also receive a beautiful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.

To nominate a nurse for the DAISY award, visit sgmc.org.