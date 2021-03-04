//Romadka named Director of Human Resources

Share with friends











Release:

South Georgia Medical Center is proud to announce Ashley Romadka as the Director of Human Resources.

Romadka comes to SGMC with 15 years’ experience in human resources and leadership roles. She received her Bachelor and Master of Psychology from the University of Phoenix.

Romadka states, “I’m excited to move to Valdosta because it’s a great location with a sense of community. I’m excited to join the SGMC team, because the mission connects to a sense of purpose for me. While my passion is HR, I am able to give back indirectly to our patients by supporting and caring about our employees. I plan to serve SGMC by providing proactive communication and collaboration while creating efficiencies and supporting the human resources department.”

Romadka comes to SGMC after serving as Director of Human Resources at Ball-Chatham School District, a provider of public education to over 4,800 students and more than 750 teachers and staff located in Chatham, Illinois.

Romadka and her husband Kyle have been married for eight years and have five children.

For more information visit, sgmc.org.