//Randy McPherson named AD of the Year 1-7A

Randy McPherson, Lowndes County Schools, has been selected as the Athletic Director of the Year from Region 1-7A. This is a very significant honor as he was chosen by his peers for this recognition. The award will be presented at the Georgia Athletic Directors Association (GADA) Awards Ceremony on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Lowndes High School Principal LeAnne McCall stated, “At the school level, I have certainly enjoyed working with Coach McPherson and have found his assistance to be invaluable on numerous matters regarding athletics. He is an asset to our school and school system in his AD capacity for all of our athletic programs. He is most deserving of this recognition.”