//Lowndes County Schools’ CTAE Director, John Newton, honored for his achievements with GATSA

Share with friends











Add another distinguished honor to the list for Lowndes County Schools’ employees. Mr. John Newton was recently recognized as a Legacy Award Honoree by the Georgia Technology Student Association.

Release:

Mr. John Newton, Lowndes County Schools Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) Director was recently named as a Georgia Technology Student Association (GATSA) Legacy Award Honoree at the 2021 State Virtual Leadership Conference. The GATSA Legacy Award recognizes individuals who have served in many roles that have contributed to the betterment, growth, and well-being of the TSA association for an extended amount of time.

Mr. Newton has served as the CTAE Director for Lowndes County Schools for the past five years. Before that, Mr. Newton taught Industrial Arts, Technology Education, and Engineering at LHS for 28 Years. He was named the 3-time Technology Student Association (TSA) Inspirational Teacher of the Year and 2-time TSA National Teacher of the Year.

Mr. Newton has been a part of TSA for the majority of his life. He is a TSA/AIASA Alumni and competed on both State and Nationals Level during his time in middle and high school. He then went on to be a TSA/AIASA Advisor for all 28 years that he was in the classroom at LHS. Under Mr. Newton’s leadership, the program won 6 State Championships in a row and was awarded the National Chapter of Excellence 4 times. The program also produced 6 State Officers and 4 National Officers. During his time as a TSA Advisor and afterward, he has served on the Board of Directors multiple times, coordinated many competitions and events, and judged competitive events on both the middle and high school level. He is well-deserving of this award.