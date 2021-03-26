//Lowndes County qualifies for Federal-State-Local Disaster Match program

Share with friends











The Georgia Emergency Management Agency/Homeland Security recently notified Lowndes County Emergency Management of their qualification for the Federal-State-Local Disaster Match Incentive Program.

PIctured: Scott Orenstein, Commissioner of District 2, Demarcus Marshall, Commissioner of District 4, Clay Griner, Commissioner of District 5, Ashley Tye, Director, Emergency Management, Bill Slaughter, Chairman, At-Large, Joyce E. Evans, Commissioner of District 1, Mark Wisenbaker, Commissioner of District 3

From Lowndes County

Lowndes County Emergency Management was recently notified by the Georgia Emergency Management Agency/Homeland Security (GEMA/HS) that they have met all of the requirements for the Federal-State-Local Disaster Match Incentive Program. Achieving this level of preparation qualifies Lowndes County, as well as each of the cities in Lowndes County, to reduce local match requirements for Public Assistance programs subsequent to a major President Disaster Declaration.

Lowndes County has met the list of 10 additional standards required by GEMA for this program, qualifying local governments for an extra 2.5% cost share in the case Lowndes County is included in a Federal Disaster Declaration. According to GEMA/HS officials, there are very few counties in Georgia that have satisfied these requirements.

“This match would not be possible without the many hours of hard work by our EMA Director, Ashley Tye who continues to work extremely hard to make sure our community is prepared for disasters and emergencies,” said Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes.

The work included the development of four operational recovery plans, participation in the National Flood Insurance Program, the establishment and training of an Emergency Management Performance Grant Program (EMPG) and the county’s designation as a StormReady Community by the National Weather Service.

“Each of these plans, programs and initiatives is super important and plays a critical role in our community’s overall preparedness and ability to respond to and recover from a disaster or emergency,” said Dukes.

Since the inception of this program in 2011, Lowndes County, and the City of Valdosta, have received additional reimbursements during Federally Declared Disasters totally just over $75,000 over and above the standard Federal and State cost shares.

For more information on Lowndes County Emergency Management visit www.lowndescounty.com.