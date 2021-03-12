//LCS to hold kindergarten registration March 15 – April 16

Share with friends











Lowndes County School will hold kindergarten registration March 15-April 16, 2021.

Registration times are as follows:

8:00 AM – 2:00 PM Monday – Thursday *(by appointment only)

8:00 AM – 1:00 PM – Friday *(by appointment only)

March 25 and April 15 – 8:00 AM- 6:00 PM *(by appointment only)

Registration will be held by appointment only at the Lowndes County Board of Education Registration Department, located at 1592 Norman Drive. To make an appointment please visit www.lowndes.k12.ga.us.

For additional information, please call our Registration Department at 229-245-2250.

**Students already attending Lowndes County Pre-K will NOT need to register, as they will automatically be placed into a Kindergarten class.**