//Food Truck Thursdays return this month

Share with friends











Release:

Food Truck Thursday Returns for 2021 Season

Valdosta Food Trucks are back for another season – Social Distancing Style! The City of Valdosta and Valdosta Main Street are hosting Food Truck Thursday, March through November. The first event of the season will be held on March 18th, 2021. The event will be held on the third Thursday of each month throughout the season.

The event will be set up as a ‘Food Truck Crawl’ with food trucks that will be set up simultaneously around Downtown Valdosta. The trucks will be located along Valley Street and in the Lowndes County Judicial Complex Parking Lot.

Eventgoers can enjoy everything from BBQ to shaved ice, burgers, tacos, smoothies and so much more! Visit one location or visit all of them – plan your crawl ahead of time!

Food truck vendors will be spaced out in different locations to accommodate social distancing and abide by Governor Kemp’s Executive Order and CDC Guidelines. All locations are within walking distance of each other, therefore visitors are encouraged to park in one of the many downtown lots and walk to each location. Bring your appetite and dine on excellent food, while enjoying this open air, outdoor event.

Social distancing markers and safety reminders will be in place at each food truck line.

A map of food truck locations will be released soon. Please note that food trucks and locations could be subject to change.

Want to be a vendor? Visit www.valdostamainstreet.com for more info and to sign up!

For more information, please contact the City of Valdosta Public Information Office at 229-259-3548 or ajohnson@valdostacity.com.